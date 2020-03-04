Menu
Paul and Jacqueline Fidrmuc were aboard the Diamond Princess when they were quarantined off Yokohama after a passenger tested positive to novel coronavirus.
Health

Queensland man held in Japan for coronavirus testing

by Pete Martinelli
4th Mar 2020 7:19 AM
A PALM Cove resident faces at least another week in a Japanese hospital after testing positive to Covid-19.

Paul and Jacqui Fidrmuc were aboard the Diamond Princess when they were quarantined off Yokohama after a passenger tested positive to novel coronavirus.

Mr Fidrmuc later also tested positive although Mrs Fidrmuc avoided contagion.

The couple were separated when Paul Fidrmuc was quarantined in a Japanese hospital and Jacqui was flown to Darwin with other passengers, including Kewarra Beach's Carolyn Gregg.

Mr Fidrmuc said he has not felt any symptoms despite testing positive.

"I don't have any and haven't for over three weeks which is the frustrating thing," Mr Fidrmuc said.

He faces another week in isolation before he can be retested.

"I have lost my sense of smell, a side effect from the virus, but not lost my taste or appetite which I believe has happened to some," Mr Fidrmuc said.

