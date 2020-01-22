Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Environment

Beach ‘croc’ found to be another kind of marine creature

by Peter Carruthers
22nd Jan 2020 11:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

REPORTS of a saltwater crocodile trapped in the stinger net at Palm Cove triggered the launch of an eye in the sky this morning to determine what witnesses thought they saw.

Surf Life Saving Queensland's North Queensland regional manager Rob Davidson said a sweep by the Palm Cove lifesaving drone did reveal an aquatic predator but it was not of the reptilian variety.

A screenshot from the Palm Cove surf lifesaving cam showing glass out conditions this morning.
A screenshot from the Palm Cove surf lifesaving cam showing glass out conditions this morning.

"What it is or what it appears to be is quite a large barra inside the net coming up and chomping through these bait balls," he said.

"When she breaks the surface it looks like a creature and people just say 'crocodile'.

"Lifeguards have had the drone up and we don't believe there is a crocodile inside the net and we have attributed it to a barramundi having a good feed."

Noting that crocs had been trapped in Far North Queensland stinger nets in the past Mr Davidson said people who reported the sighting did the right thing.

"In the end the process worked and we could negate the sighting and everyone has moved on," he said.

A 2m saltwater crocodile was spotted trying to climb onto the stinger net at Palm Cove in 2011.
A 2m saltwater crocodile was spotted trying to climb onto the stinger net at Palm Cove in 2011.

The regional manager said beach swimming enclosures were currently closed due to a high marine stinger danger and would stay closed until there was a shift in climatic conditions.

"The beaches will remain closed irrespective of whether we catch anything (during routine dragging,)" he said.

"The conditions haven't changed from the weekend so the likelihood of having them on the coast is still extremely high," he said.

"There is probably a high likelihood that beaches will remain closed in the Cairns area until we get a change in the current conditions."

Last Friday four people were stung by marine stingers at Far Northern Beaches in a 24-hour period.

More Stories

Show More
animal search barramundi marine search palm cove saltwater crocodile stinger nets

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Keep up with the locals for the cost of a coffee

        Keep up with the locals for the cost of a coffee

        News It pays to belong to those 'in the know' - and never has it been more critical in a social media age where so much false information is being pumped out.

        Brush up on your creative skills this Australia Day

        Brush up on your creative skills this Australia Day

        News Anyone looking to get creative on Sunday can participate in an arts workshop.

        ‘I don’t consent to being here’: Woman’s absurd outburst

        premium_icon ‘I don’t consent to being here’: Woman’s absurd outburst

        News Woman refused to properly identify herself or plead in court

        ADOPT: Seven UQ Gatton cats searching for a loving home

        ADOPT: Seven UQ Gatton cats searching for a loving home

        News PHOTOS: Check out the adorable cats ready for adoption