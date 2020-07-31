Menu
Palaszczuk popular, but LNP leads poll race

31st Jul 2020 5:15 AM
THE Liberal National Party is set to secure a narrow victory in the Queensland state election despite significant approval for Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's handling of the coronavirus crisis, according to The Australian's Newspoll.

Having lifted its primary vote by four points on the 2017 poll result, the LNP is ahead of Labor 51-49 per cent after preferences.

But Ms Palaszczuk has the approval of 81 per cent of voters off the back of her handling of COVID-19.

Polling shows 64 per cent of voters are satisfied with Annastacia Palaszczuk’s performance compared to just 34 per cent for Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington. File picture
LNP would need to win nine extra seats to secure a majority government, which points to the to the likelihood of a hung parliament, The Australian reports.
According to Newspoll's numbers, six Labor seats would fall to the conservatives, leaving them to form a minority administration with Katter's Australian Party, independents and possibly One Nation.
With a rising Greens vote, up two points from the 2017 election to 12 per cent, Ms Palasz­czuk could turn to the left if Labor falls short of the required 47 seats to govern in its own right.

The poll also shows 64 per cent of voters are satisfied with Ms Palasz­czuk's performance compared to just 34 per cent for Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington.

 

 

 

 

 

