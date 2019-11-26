Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Indian taxi driver enjoys dinner with a group of Pakistan players.
The Indian taxi driver enjoys dinner with a group of Pakistan players.
Cricket

Pakistan players reward taxi driver’s touching act

by Fox Sport staff writers
26th Nov 2019 11:20 AM

PAKISTAN may have gone down in the first Test against Australia, but some of the members of the team managed to win hearts with a kind gesture to an Indian taxi driver.

English commentator Alison Mitchell revealed to Mitchell Johnson on ABC Grandstand that five Pakistan players, including leg spinner Yasir Shah, and fast bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah had dinner with their taxi driver.

"A couple of days ago, the taxi driver was called to the Pakistan team hotel and picked up five of the Pakistan players," Mitchell said.

"They wanted to go to an Indian restaurant for a meal. He drove them to an Indian restaurant."

The taxi driver then refused to accept any payment when the Pakistan cricketers tried to cover the fare.

The players were so touched by the taxi driver's gesture that they invited him to have dinner with them.

 

 

More Stories

Show More
indian taxi driver naseem shah pakistan shaheen afridi yasir shah
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IT student guilty after car brawl in Gatton’s main street

        premium_icon IT student guilty after car brawl in Gatton’s main street

        News A violent scene in the CBD had witnesses locking their car doors in fear and driving onto the wrong side of the road to escape

        Local road set to finally reopen following bushfire

        Local road set to finally reopen following bushfire

        News Esk-Hampton road is set to finally reopen to traffic this afternoon.

        Three drug offences makes man’s job hunt much harder

        premium_icon Three drug offences makes man’s job hunt much harder

        News After moving to the country to look after his dying mother, one man had trouble...

        GALLERY: 22 pictures from the Gatton Christmas carols

        premium_icon GALLERY: 22 pictures from the Gatton Christmas carols

        News Christmas event draws children, grown ups and petting zoo animals to the Gatton...