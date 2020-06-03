Brisbane Coast Guards have rescued a two men at dusk after their mast fell off.

A member of the public at Manly sighted a flare at around 5pm Tuesday somewhere between King and Green Island.

Brisbane Coast Guard crew member Kerri Williams said a volunteer team of four was activated after receiving a call from Water Police.

Brisbane Coast Guards have rescued a two men at dusk after their mast fell off. Photo: Brisbane Coast Guard – QF2

"We sent out one of our rescue vessels with a crew of four in the direction of the flare and we were lucky enough to find two young guys in a Hobie Cat, which is like a very small catamaran," she said Tuesday night.

"Their mast was gone and they were just sitting on the small vessel. They had their lifejackets on and we brought them back."

Ms Williams said the pair were lucky to have their safety equipment as she estimated they had only been stuck out there for less than an hour and the night turned cold not long after.

She said the Coast Guards, who volunteered around the clock to prevent situations from becoming life threatening, had turned to new ways to continue their work during the pandemic.

"We're trying as hard as we can to keep the fundraising coming, it's roughly about $1000 a week you need before you can even turn an engine over."

Having started meat raffles on their Brisbane Coast Guard - QF2 Facebook Page, the volunteers have kept the organisation afloat.

"We need to do this because we get about $20,000 a year Government funding so the rest of our money comes from us as volunteers and the community from fundraising, all of those avenues have been closed off to us."

"We make little videos on our Facebook page and we sell raffle tickets. We do the live draw on a Friday night from the back of our vessel."

Originally published as Pair rescued after flare spotted from shore