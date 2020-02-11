Pair missing in Queensland floodwaters

POLICE are searching for a missing couple last seen in floodwaters with their car in Nanango, south east of Kingaroy last night.

The man and the woman were pushing a black Ford Falcon in flood waters on the Burnett Highway, near Stock Yard Creek.

The car was later found abandoned.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact police.

This comes after a number of evening storms and heavy rain across the southeast and Darling Downs.

The biggest overnight falls came in Gregor's Creek, west of Caboolture which had a huge 135mm fall overnight.

The heavy storm that hit the area brought 105mm of that total in just one hour causing major flooding of the Upper Brisbane River.

Luckily, the area was quite large and isolated so no one was believed to be injured in the flooding.

The area has now been downgraded to minor flooding but a warning is still in place for the Upper Brisbane River.

In Brisbane's south, Greenbank recorded 83mm, Carole Park recorded 78mm and Samford 70mm.

In the Darling Downs Toowoomba had 69mm fall as well as large numbers near Oakey with 78mm.

Bureau of Meteorology's Matthew Bass said we can expect more storms and rainfall as we head into the afternoon.

Flood water inundates a road in Dalby. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

"More showers and thunderstorms are on their way with this trough sitting over at the downs," the Meteorologist said.

The humidity and instability could lead to some more heavy falls and there will be risk of flash flooding today" Mr Bass said.

The current warnings in place are at Upper Brisbane River, lower Flinders River, Georgina River and Eyre Creek, Condamine and Balonne Rivers, Myall Creek, Moonie River, Weir River, Bulloo River, Dawson River, Paroo River, Thomson and Barcoo Rivers and Cooper Creek.