Paighe experiences living another life

CULTURAL EXPERENCE: Paighe Newton with other Faith Lutheran College students on Korean exchange.

CULTURAL EXPERENCE: Paighe Newton with other Faith Lutheran College students on Korean exchange.

ON THE other side of the Pacific Ocean, Year 10 Faith Lutheran College student Paighe Newton had the chance to live a second life.

As part of the college's exchange program, Paighe travelled to South Korea for a three-week stay - she also lived with a Korean family for two weeks.

Paighe said the experience allowed her to get an authentic feel for the Korean lifestyle.

"For two of the three weeks we home-stayed with Korean students approximately our age,” Paighe said.

"This allowed us to engage with and understand Korean lifestyle and school life and compare the differences.

"It also immersed us in Korean culture and created unforgettable imprints on our lives.”

While Paighe had already learned the basics about Korea on paper, her international exchange gave her practical experience.

"What I really enjoyed about home-staying in Korea was the diversity in the food and how meals are shared,” she said.

"Most dinners have a main meal and are accompanied by little side dishes commonly kimchi, pickled radish and often a bowl of soup.

"In the schools they also often share meals as well. Korean schools provide food for the students, usually consisting of a serve of rice, a piece of kimchi, vegetables, soup and one other small side piece.”

Her short experience has made her hungry for more - she planned to return to the country in two years time with more experience and perspective.

"I feel as though I was able to take a lot from the experience overall,” she said.

"I now am fairly confident in reading Korean, my vocabulary has expanded and I have learnt customs and practices of the culture.”

Paighe was just one of the students at Faith to go on tour in early April.

Students had the opportunities to visit Sajik Girls Middle School and Puil Foreign Language High to put their language skills to the test.

They also went on excursions to a traditional Korean spa and the Korean War Memorial.