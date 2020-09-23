Paedophile walks free after being caught with vile photos

A paedophile with a dark history of sexual offending against young girls is free, despite keeping child abuse photos while on a supervision order.

A paedophile with a dark history of sexual offending against young girls has walked from jail, despite admitting that he kept child abuse photos hidden on two phones while on a supervision order.

Paul Mark Griffin, 34, served three years behind bars after he pleaded guilty in the Ipswich District Court to raping an eight-year-old girl in 2014, Brisbane Supreme Court documents show.

Griffin had been deported to Australia after serving five years in a New Zealand prison for the attempted rape of a six-year-old girl in 2008.

He was released from prison in July 2018 on a 10-year supervision order, following a push from the Queensland Attorney-General to give the community some level of protection.

In March this year, Griffin was taken back into custody after detectives found child exploitation material stored on two prohibited phones.

Griffin admitted that he used the phones to view the material and was sentenced to six months' jail, which was wholly suspended.

Following the breach, the Brisbane Supreme Court had to weigh up whether Griffin could once again be released from custody under supervision.

Psychiatrist Andrew Aboud gave evidence to the court that Griffin was an impulsive offender with a "strong paedophile drive" when confronted with feelings of stress or isolation.

"He has a deep-seated emotional congruence with children, and enjoys their company and their interests," Dr Aboud said in his report.

"He has developed infatuations with female children who he has had close contact with, and he has used grooming behaviours … to further that contact."

Despite the breach, two psychiatrists reported that the supervision order would restrict Griffin's access to children enough that the risk of him reoffending would be "significantly lower".

In reasons published last week, Justice Peter Davis said he was satisfied that the community would be adequately protected and ordered that Griffin be released from jail, subject to the July 2018 supervision order.

Under the order, Griffin was banned from being within 100 metres of schools or childcare centres without a reasonable excuse and could not visit public parks, beaches or public swimming pools or shopping centred without approval from corrective services.

He was also ordered to provide passwords for his email and social media accounts so they could be randomly checked.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

