Flames engulf the Paddington house overnight. Picture: 9 News
News

House, gym hit by separate blazes

by Jack McKay
16th Jun 2018 9:15 AM

A FIRE ripped through a house at Paddington in inner Brisbane overnight, causing extensive damage.

Emergency services were called to the home on Plunkett St about 3.40am, where they found the house engulfed in flames.

Several crews spent the morning battling the fire, which spread to a second home behind the property.

The first home was extensively damaged, while the second only sustained minor damage.

It is understood four people were taken to hospital, including three women suffering smoke inhalation.

Police are investigating the fire, but it is not believed to be suspicious.

Meanwhile, a fitness club on the Gold Coast has also been destroyed by fire.

Police said the fire broke out about 4.20am at the Pacific Pines gym.

It took fire crews about three hours to extinguish the blaze.

Police have confirmed the gym was destroyed, while a neighbouring real estate and health care businesses were also damaged.

Police are treating the fire as suspicious. Investigations are ongoing.

