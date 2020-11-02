Menu
A motorcyclist has been critically injured in a serious crash on the Pacific Motorway at Nerang. Picture: Kathryn Foran/9 News Gold Coast
News

Man dies as tradie’s ladder sparks huge pile-up

by Greg Stolz, Danielle O’Neal
2nd Nov 2020 7:07 AM | Updated: 7:55 AM
A man has died in a horror motorcycle crash on the Pacific Hwy that was believed to have been caused after a ladder fell from a tradie's vehicle.

The man was assessed at the scene for critical injuries but died at the scene.

There were no other injuries.

Northbound commuters on the Gold Coast are experiencing hour delays as of 7.17am.

Motorists heading southbound are also facing 20-minute delays, with traffic very slow moving from Oxenford.

The bike rider was trapped beneath a car after the crash northbound on the motorway near Exit 71 at Nerang.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said one person was treated for critical injuries.

It's believed the accident was sparked after a ladder fell from a vehicle.

Motorists are being urged to avoid and take exit 69 with the northbound lanes completely closed down at 6.20am.

 

Traffic delays on the M1 as of 6.40am Monday.
Traffic delays on the M1 as of 6.40am Monday.

 

Originally published as Pacific Mwy closed after tradie's ladder sparks massive pile-up

