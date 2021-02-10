Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A provisional licensed driver has been fined after police found him driving with cannabis in his system.
A provisional licensed driver has been fined after police found him driving with cannabis in his system.
Crime

P-plater busted for drug driving on Gatton road

Ali Kuchel
10th Feb 2021 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A provisional licensed driver has been fined after police found him driving with cannabis in his system.

Cody Stephen Slattery appeared in the Gatton Magistrates Court on February 1, for one charge of driving under the influence.

Police prosecutor sergeant Al Windsor said Slattery was intercepted by police on Western Drive at Gatton.

He participated in a roadside drug test and was taken to the Gatton police station where a saliva sample revealed he had delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol – THC – in his system.

Slattery, 20, represented himself and didn’t comment on the charge.

Magistrate Damien Carroll said Slattery had one traffic violation on his history from November last year.

Slattery pleaded guilty to the one charge.

Slattery was fined $250 and disqualified from driving for three months.

He was ordered to pay the fine within one month, or complete 13 hours of community service.

gatton magistrates court
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Prenzlau 2021 preppies line up top careers

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Prenzlau 2021 preppies line up top careers

        News Prenzlau’s prep students for 2021 have revealed what they want to be when they grow up. Check out the cute photos here:

        Arrest warrant issued for Lockyer man in South Australia

        Premium Content Arrest warrant issued for Lockyer man in South Australia

        Crime Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Lockyer Valley man located in South...

        Critically injured motorbike rider airlifted after crash

        Premium Content Critically injured motorbike rider airlifted after crash

        News The RACQ Rescue helicopter has flown a man to hospital after he was critically...

        OVERHAUL: New bail laws, GPS tagging in youth crime blitz

        Premium Content OVERHAUL: New bail laws, GPS tagging in youth crime blitz

        Crime Queensland’s anti-terror boss will head a new youth crime taskforce