P-plater busted drug driving on Gatton suburban street

A Lockyer Valley driver on a provisional licence has been busted drug driving by police.

Ben Kevin Morrison fronted the Gatton Magistrates Court on February 1, and represented himself for one charge of drug driving.

Morrison initially wanted his case adjourned but decided to proceed and plead guilty to the charge.

Morrison was pulled over by police on Rogers Drive, Gatton, on December 16, police prosecutor sergeant Al Windsor told the court.

He was intercepted at 5.46pm and participated in a roadside drug test where he produced a provisional licence.

Police took Morrison to the Gatton police station where further testing discovered THC in his system.

Morrison pleaded guilty to the charge and made no comment.

Magistrate Damien Carroll charged Morrison $300 and ordered him to pay the fine within six months.

He was disqualified from driving for three months.

A conviction was recorded.