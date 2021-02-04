Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Lockyer Valley driver on a provisional licence has been busted drug driving by police.. Picture: iStock
A Lockyer Valley driver on a provisional licence has been busted drug driving by police.. Picture: iStock
Crime

P-plater busted drug driving on Gatton suburban street

Ali Kuchel
4th Feb 2021 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Lockyer Valley driver on a provisional licence has been busted drug driving by police.

Ben Kevin Morrison fronted the Gatton Magistrates Court on February 1, and represented himself for one charge of drug driving.

Morrison initially wanted his case adjourned but decided to proceed and plead guilty to the charge.

Morrison was pulled over by police on Rogers Drive, Gatton, on December 16, police prosecutor sergeant Al Windsor told the court.

He was intercepted at 5.46pm and participated in a roadside drug test where he produced a provisional licence.

Police took Morrison to the Gatton police station where further testing discovered THC in his system.

Morrison pleaded guilty to the charge and made no comment.

Magistrate Damien Carroll charged Morrison $300 and ordered him to pay the fine within six months.

He was disqualified from driving for three months.

A conviction was recorded.

gatton magistrates court
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bring back boot camps for kid crims: Newman

        Premium Content Bring back boot camps for kid crims: Newman

        News They were scrapped by Labor in 2015, but former LNP Premier Campbell Newman says the Palaszczuk Government should revisit youth offender boot camps.

        Facebook groups fight back against youth crime scourge

        Premium Content Facebook groups fight back against youth crime scourge

        Crime How Queenslanders are using Facebook groups to tackle youth crime

        How Qld police are helping bikies escape gang life

        Premium Content How Qld police are helping bikies escape gang life

        News Queensland police offer ‘exit program’ to help bikies leave gang life

        Crim armed with gun steals car right after parole release

        Premium Content Crim armed with gun steals car right after parole release

        News The carjacker pointed a gun at a man’s face when he saw him seated in a car parked...