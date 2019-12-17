Menu
Paul Hutchinson Reakes pleaded guilty to driving with a drug in his system. Photo: Jeff Camden
P-plate driver nabbed with drugs in system

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
17th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

After visiting friends on the Gold Coast, one young driver hit the road for a long drive home.

Unfortunately for Paul Hutchinson Reakes, police were doing patrols on the Pacific Highway in Gaven on September 15.

Police pulled Hutchinson Reakes over for a drug test – which he failed.

Further tests showed he had traces of marijuana in his system.

The Gatton Magistrates Court heard the 21-year-old P-plate driver told police he had been driving back home to Laidley after spending time with mates.

Hutchinson Reakes pleaded guilty to drug driving and was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for three months.

A conviction was not recorded.

