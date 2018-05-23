Owners and their dogs jumping for joy

BIG LEAP: Koolie Boots and his owner, Bonnie Sleeth, show off their skills in the dog high jumping.

BIG LEAP: Koolie Boots and his owner, Bonnie Sleeth, show off their skills in the dog high jumping. Contributed

DAVE Fitzgerald has always been competitive but, when it comes to dog jumping, he's in it for love.

From showing cattle, to rodeos and show jumping, Mr Fitzgerald said he and wife Vera had been competitive "for ever and ever” but now they are on the show circuit for a different reason.

"I'm retired now, we don't need to win anything, but in your life, if you can do something good and inspire people, that's what I'd like,” he said.

For the past two years, his focus has been on dog high jumping, with the aim of inspiring people to get outside and bond with their dogs and to have fun.

"I built the jump because I could see a need for people to come back to earth and have a dog and do all sorts of things,” Mr Fitzgerald said.

"One reason I do it is to try and encourage people to go to the dog rescue places and get an adult dog before they get killed.”

Mr Fitzgerald describes himself as a dog lover, "not just a person who has dogs”, and that has driven him to find things dogs enjoy - like jumping - and share them with others.

"The people that come to our shows, they aren't 'show people', they're just basic people, and they have a go and they feel proud of what their dogs can do,” he said.

"At Esk last a year lady came along with a little dog, and I said 'come in and give it a go'.

"It jumped a fair height even though it was only a little dog, and she was so pleased because she virtually just walked in off the grounds, and hadn't planned to be there.”

He said anyone could bring their dog to the show on Saturday, and enter the competition.

"We're trying to get a maiden event, with a jump that's only six-foot for beginners, until they feel fairly confident and go on from there,” he said.

Mr Fitzgerald's two dogs will be in the ring, but he and Mrs Fitzgerald tipped a Koolie called Boots, from the Lockyer Waters area, for the win.

Boots and his owner, Bonnie Sleeth, have been winning the jump at local shows for the past two years, and he is jumping a staggering nine-feet and one inch (2.76m).

"Boots is Bonnie's best friend, she has owned him from a puppy, and is a person who can bring out the best in an animal and also train them,” Mrs Fitzgerald said.

The Fitzgeralds would love to see Boots recognised as Queensland champion.

"He just jumps everything with ease,” Mr Fitzgerald said.

"He jumps eight feet, nine feet and he's not even trying.”

Check out Fitzy's Dog High Jumping at the Esk Show on Saturday at 4.30pm.

Entry in the dog high jump is free.

Esk is gearing up for a weekend of action, competition, and good old-fashioned show season fun.

From traditional and modern ring events, to high-octane entertainment, performances just for the kids and of course sideshow alley, there will be something for everyone at the Esk Show this Friday and Saturday.

Whether you want to see livestock on show, get fired up for auto events like the Ute Barrel racing, or be inspired by the art, craft and cooking works on display, you will definitely not be disappointed.

Don't miss out on the chance to meet TV and radio personality Anna Daniels, author of Girl In Between, who will join the Celebrity Cook off, the Grand Parade and the Meet and Greet.

Ring events begin on Friday, while the main action continues on Saturday with plenty to see and do for the whole family.

The show will be held at the Esk Showgrounds, at 72 Esk Hampton Road, Esk.

For more information and to find out about more events visit www.eskshow.com.au or head to their Facebook page.

Saturday's show highlights:

. Woodchopping competition, from 9.30am

. Celerity Cook Off with Anna Daniels, Undercover Area

. Luke's Reptile Kingdom, Kids Entertainment Zone

. Grand Parade, Main Arena

. Friesaian Trickstars, Main Arena, 3.30pm

. Ute Barrell Racing, Main Arena

. Walter Whip & The Flames, Main Arena

. Fireworks Spectacular, Main Arena, 6.30pm.