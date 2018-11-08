Owner mourns loss of cat she believes was shot dead

TRAGIC LOSS: Phoebe Luiz believes her cat was shot to death in front of her house.

A LADILEY nurse is mourning the loss of her beloved cat which she believes was shot to death.

Phoebe Luiz rushed home from work about 10pm on October 19 after her housemate found two-year-old Mocha with a severe chest wound.

Mocha was found near the front door of the house, which is located in a built-up estate.

Ms Luiz took her cat to the UQ Gatton Small Animal Hospital but despite the best efforts of its staff, including Dr Sureiyan Hardjo, he was pronounced dead a short while later.

After an ultrasound was taken, evidence of a severe chest infection was found and there was air in his chest cavity outside of the lungs that caused the lungs to collapse.

Fluid was also found on his chest.

"When that happens you can't get enough air into your lungs and then obviously can't get enough air into your blood,” Dr Hardjo said.

"It is a pretty serious situation.

"(Mocha) was in a pretty bad way... he was in severe respiratory distress.”

Dr Hardjo was not able to confirm whether the wound was caused by a gun shot as Ms Luiz decided against having an x-ray taken.

She found a .177 air rifle pellet with a pointed tip on Mocha's fur.

However Dr Hardjo neither confirmed or denied Ms Luiz's findings.

"An x-ray would give us a good idea of any metallic object in there,” Dr Hardjo said.

"These injuries that cause chest infections tend to be caused by penetrating injuries or ruptures of the food pipe or things like that. It was hard to see exactly what it was.”

Neither the hospital or Ms Luiz filed a report with the police.

Laidley police confirmed no report had been submitted about the incident but urged any victims of similar cases to do so.

Ms Luiz had owned Mocha since the day he was born.

"He had the personality of a dog,” she said.

"He used to jump on the trampoline with my daughter, play all day with the puppy and was the most affectionate animal I have ever owned.

"On occasion people will let off fireworks in the open area near the train line but it's not often at all.

"I just want to make sure people are cautious and keep their pets close. He wasn't a wanderer and spent most of him time inside.”