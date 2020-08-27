Menu
The owner of Washington’s NFL franchise has defended himself after women raised disturbing allegations of sexual harassment.
Sport

Owner denies topless cheerleading videos

27th Aug 2020 3:22 PM

Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder denied any knowledge of workplace sexual harassment within the NFL franchise raised in a Washington Post story, including allegations Snyder was personally involved.

The newspaper ran a story last month unveiling the first such allegations, prompting Snyder to vow a cultural change on the team formerly nicknamed the Redskins and launch an independent investigation of the organisation.

The new story includes 25 more women saying they experienced sexual harassment working for the team from bosses, players and colleagues.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league will "take any appropriate action" after a separate independent probe into the team's activities.

The Post reports a former cheerleader said Snyder invited her to a hotel room with one of his friends in 2004 and that a team executive made cheerleading videos for the owner with material not shown in public - allegations Snyder denied in a statement.

The report claims some of the footage in the alleged cheerleading video shows women's exposed breasts as they changed poses and costumes during a photoshoot for a swimsuit calendar.

Cheerleaders have come forward to complain.
"I want to unequivocally state that this never happened," Snyder said of the 2004 hotel room incident.

"Furthermore, I do not have any knowledge of the 10-year old videos referenced in the story. I did not request their creation and I never saw them."

Snyder vowed to be a more "hands-on" owner moving forward.

"The behaviour described in the Washington Post's latest story has no place in our franchise, or in our society," Snyder's statement said.

"While I was unaware of these allegations until they surfaced in the media, I take full responsibility for the culture of our organisation.

"I have begun taking any and all steps necessary to ensure that the Washington Football Team is an organisation that is diverse, inclusive and respectful of all.

"I am going to work relentlessly to improve all aspects of the Washington Football Team and make this an organisation that sets a positive example that we can all be proud of."

 

 

 

AFP

 

Originally published as Owner denies topless cheerleading videos

