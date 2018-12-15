Owen now a Tropical Low

4.30PM UPDATE: YOU can now put a ex in front of Tropical Cyclone Owen.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued its latest update at 4.04pm, stating the former Category 3 storm had weakened to become a Tropical Low over the northern interior of Queensland.

Large scale areas of gales and damaging wind gusts are no longer expected with the system.

However more localised damaging winds are possible with thunderstorm activity.

A severe weather warning is current for the area.

2.30PM UPDATE: LATEST Bureau of Meteorology predictions have Tropical Cyclone Owen weakening as it heads in a south-easterly direction.

Owen has been downgraded to a Category 1 and the latest tracking map has the system set to develop into a Tropical Low as it continues on a path south-east after crossing the coast of the Cape York Peninsula.

BoM predictions have Owen crossing the coast north of Townsville on Sunday morning.

It is expected to be out to sea north of Bowen around 1am on Monday morning.

Areas of heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding, are occurring near the cyclone about the south-east Gulf Country district, and will extend eastwards across southern Cape York Peninsula as the cyclone moves inland during the day.

Other areas of heavy rainfall are forecast to develop about the North Tropical Coast and Herbert and Lower Burdekin districts through the weekend.

A flood watch is current for numerous catchments across northern and central Queensland, including the Don and Proserpine rivers, and a severe weather warning is also current.

The severe weather warning is in place for people in North Tropical Coast and Tablelands and parts of Peninsula, Northern Goldfields and Upper Flinders and Herbert and Lower Burdekin Forecast Districts.

The Whitsundays region has seen modest rainfall throughout Saturday.

Bowen Airport received 4.2mm in the space of two and a half hours leading up to 9am and just 0.2mm has fallen since 9am.

A total of 5.8mm has fallen at Hamilton Island since 8am, while Proserpine has received 6mm for the day.

8AM UPDATE: SOME rain has fallen throughout the Whitsunday region this morning.

The wet weather coming from the north hit Bowen, while light precipitation arrived in Airlie Beach, Cannonvale and Proserpine about 7.30am.

Bowen has received 4.2mm in the 24 hours leading up to 8am, with Proserpine 0.6mm and Hamilton Island 0.4mm.

The rain arrived as the Bureau of Meteorology issued a statement saying Tropical Cyclone Owen is moving inland across Cape York Peninsula and weakening.

The current warning zone is from Karumba to Kowanyama in the Cape, along with adjacent inland areas such as Croydon and Kowanyama.

TC Owen is a Category 2 with sustained winds near the centre of 95 km per hour with wind gusts to 130 kilometres per hour, with movement of 26km per hour in a south-east direction.

It was last reported at 7am AEST 145km north-east of Normanton.

TC Owen is expected to track east south-east over the northern interior of Queensland today while weakening further.

BoM projections have Owen weakening to a Category 1 by 1pm and being downgraded to a Tropical Low by 7pm tonight.

Judging by Met Eye predictions, the Whitsunday region can expect rainfall from Owen on Sunday night.

Despite the wet weather, plans remain in place to continue on with the Whitsunday Cricket Sevens event in Proserpine, albeit with a modified version of action, weather permitting.

The popular tournament is scheduled to start at 8.30am.

WEEKEND FORECASTS

Bowen

Saturday: Shower or two, possible storm: 29 degrees. 60 per cent chance of showers. Winds northerly 15 to 25 km/h turning east to north-easterly 25 to 35 km/h in the afternoon then tending north-east to south-easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the late evening.

Sunday: Possible storm, heavy falls: 30 degrees. 90 per cent chance of showers. Heavy falls possible depending on the movement and development of Tropical Cyclone Owen. Light winds becoming east to north-easterly 15 to 25 km/h in the morning then tending east to south-easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the evening

Monday: Shower or two, possible storm: 31 degrees. 70 per cent chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm, with heavy rainfall possible depending on the movement and development of Severe Tropical Cyclone Owen. Winds east to south-easterly 15 to 20 km/h tending south-east to south-westerly 20 to 30 km/h during the morning then tending east to south-easterly 25 to 35 km/h during the day.

Proserpine

Saturday: Shower or two possible storm: 29 degrees. 60 per cent chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe. Winds northerly 15 to 25 km/h turning east to north-easterly 25 to 35 km/h in the afternoon then tending north-east to south-easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the late evening

Sunday: Showers. Possible storm: 29 degrees. 90 per cent chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm. Heavy falls possible depending on the movement and development of Tropical Cyclone Owen. Light winds becoming east to north-easterly 15 to 25 km/h in the morning then tending east to south-easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the evening.

Monday: Showers. Possible storm: 30 degrees. 70 per cent chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm, with heavy rainfall possible depending on the movement and development of Severe Tropical Cyclone Owen. Winds east to south-easterly 15 to 20 km/h tending south-east to south-westerly 20 to 30 km/h during the morning then tending east to south-easterly 25 to 35 km/h during the day.

Hamilton Island (as well as Airlie Beach/Cannonvale/Jubilee Pocket)

Saturday: Shower or two. 29 degrees. 60 per cent chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe. Winds northerly 15 to 25 km/h turning east to north-easterly 25 to 35 km/h in the afternoon then tending north-east to south-easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the late evening

Sunday: Shower, possible storm. 29 degrees. 90 per cent chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm. Heavy falls possible depending on the movement and development of Tropical Cyclone Owen. Light winds becoming east to north-easterly 15 to 25 km/h in the morning then tending east to south-easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the evening.

Monday: Showers, possible storm: 30 degrees. 70 per cent chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm, with heavy rainfall possible depending on the movement and development of Severe Tropical Cyclone Owen. Winds east to south-easterly 15 to 20 km/h tending south-east to south-westerly 20 to 30 km/h during the morning then tending east to south-easterly 25 to 35 km/h during the day.