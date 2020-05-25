Overseas viewers tune into farmer’s Facebook livestream

NEW AGE: Farmer Tim Logan is sharing daily farm life on Facebook to show how their food gets to their plates. Picture: Dominic Elsome

NEW AGE: Farmer Tim Logan is sharing daily farm life on Facebook to show how their food gets to their plates. Picture: Dominic Elsome

IT STARTED as a joke from some friends to keep kids entertained during the coronavirus lockdown - but Upper Tenthill farmer Tim Logan’s online presence has continued to grow.

Mr Logan’s Facebook page – Farmer Tim – has more than 300 followers, and the grower enjoys lifestreaming everyday life on the farm.

“It’s good fun … it’s hard to hold everything and drive the tractor,” Mr Logan said.

“Especially when you’re turning and watching gauges on onion planters and everything, but you know it’s been good.”

READ MORE: Hay, fodder price hikes likely as winter dry season begins

The Logan family has been farming the same 120-acre property at Upper Tenthill for 151 years, and Tim grew up on the farm.

The property produces lucerne, pumpkin, potatoes and onions year-round.

It’s in these fields where Mr Logan broadcasts to the world, explaining why he’s spread fertiliser on this season’s potato crops, or showing the progress of the onion fields.

Aside from being just a bit of fun, he said it was a great way to show the public – especially kids – just what goes into producing the food on their plate.

“I think most kids know the potatoes and the vegetables all come from the farm, but they probably don’t know how the seeds are planted and don’t know that you know we have to water it,” he said.

“(I show them) little different things that you have to do for different crops.”

Lockyer Valley Farmer Tim Logan. Picture: Dominic Elsome

He said the behind the scenes look at farm life was also important for adults who might never have seen the workings of a farm before.

Tim said often non-farming people would offer suggestions, or ask why he carried out certain tasks or procedures on the farm.

“They see it all turn up on the shelves and think it must be easy for farmers, but they don’t know all the little things.

READ MORE: ‘You get to see the growing process’: Lockyer agronomist

And it’s not just locals tuning in to watch Tim’s live broadcasts, with some viewers coming from interstate and even overseas.

“We had people from overseas that we don’t even know that were commenting on stuff and telling us what time it was in the bloody UK,” he said.

Been a quiet and sad week, With the sudden onset of the cold weather unfortunately we lost one of our little calve to... Posted by Farmer Tim on Friday, 22 May 2020

The success of the page has been a welcome positive with the family, like many others, hit hard by the drought.

READ MORE: Massive $80m project to create hundreds of jobs

The property was beginning to run low on underground water, with the main dam now acting as a water gauge.

“We’ve taken all our big turbines out, put all submersible pumps in, and they all just pump into the dam,” he said.

“The other day we got to the stage where I’ve looked and gone, we need to stop irrigating for two days.

“The dam is our regulator – once we’ve nearly hit the bottom it’s like, stop for a few days and then keep going again.”

To follow all the goings on at the Logan farm – click here to head to his page.

Read more stories by Dominic Elsome