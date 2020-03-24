Overseas holiday cut short due to COVID-19 pandemic

Klancy Carlow on board the flight from Buenos Aires Ezeiza Airport to Santiago (Chile) which was booked out but ended up being quite empty as passengers couldn't get there.

KLANCY Carlow was three weeks into her South ­America holiday when it was cut short as the coronavirus pandemic took hold and travel restrictions were put in place.

The Rockhampton woman's holiday began on February 28 and she spent the first three weeks in Argentina.

Yesterday, she was due to fly to Peru but instead she was on day three of self-isolation at her Allenstown home.

Her holiday was cut short by three weeks as South America was one of the first countries to close its borders.

When Ms Carlow left for her trip she said the COVID-19 outbreak was only in its early stages.

To begin with, her holiday was "business as usual".

Reports of COVID-19 was on the news however it was all in Spanish and Ms Carlow was only able to get her information from other travellers and backpackers.

It all became quite serious when curfews were put in place and lockdowns began.

Police were attending hotel rooms where travellers were staying to make sure they weren't going out.

Klancy Carlow on her holiday at Purmamarca, at the Seven Coloured Mountains, outside of Salta.

As restrictions became more stringent Ms Carlow was worried she was going to get stuck in Argentina or not be able to fly back into Australia.

She spent hours on the phone to airlines trying to get information but couldn't get anywhere.

Finally, she was lucky enough to book a flight the next morning back to Sydney.

She was among huge crowds of travellers who slept at the airport overnight for fear of lockdown if she left - she said one group of Canadians even set up a tent.

"It was a long ordeal, I think I got about an hour sleep in the airport that night," Ms Carlow said.

"It was stressful trying to get home and trying to work out how much it was going to cost."

While her existing return ticket transferred over the flight was going for $6000.

Speaking with other travellers, there were some who were stuck because they couldn't afford the flight.

There was about half a dozen travellers on the flight who did pay the exorbitant fee.

Ms Carlow's concern was having to go into quarantine in South America.

A lot of the hotels and hostels were not taking new bookings so if you did not have a place to stay you were stuck.

"It was a bit worrying if I did not get out on the flight before I did," Ms Carlow said.

She said arriving back home in Australia was very surreal.

While it had only been a few weeks, Ms Carlow said felt like a different world.

"It was a shock to see how much it had changed over here," she said.

She said it was quite confronting as airport staff would not touch her passport and workers did not knock on the door at her motel, but would leave food at her door and call her.

"You feel like you've got an infectious diseases even though I didn't have any symptoms... it was just very bizarre," she said.