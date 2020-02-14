Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
China says 1716 health workers have been infected by the coronavirus while six of them have died.
China says 1716 health workers have been infected by the coronavirus while six of them have died.
Health

Over 1700 China health workers infected with some dying

14th Feb 2020 5:46 PM

China National Health Commission has said that 1,716 health workers have been infected by the coronavirus and six of them have died as of Tuesday.

Vice Minister Zeng Yixin, at a press conference about protecting medical workers, said the number of infected medical staff is increasing.

Chinese officials and hospitals have repeatedly noted a shortage of protective equipment, including face masks, as the disease took hold in Hubei and spread throughout the country.

coronavirus health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘He has a gun’: Grandma hears grandkids are in lockdown

        premium_icon ‘He has a gun’: Grandma hears grandkids are in lockdown

        News Grandmother relives terror after being told her three young grandchildren were in lockdown at their school as police searched for a suspected gunman.

        Toowoomba Bypass is 'safe to drive on' TMR says

        premium_icon Toowoomba Bypass is 'safe to drive on' TMR says

        Motoring The latest issues come after surface problems on the viaduct

        Facebook stalker’s prior sexual assault has haunting return

        premium_icon Facebook stalker’s prior sexual assault has haunting return

        News Alfred Ratukove joined a Facebook group to harass a woman.

        Valentine’s Day brings out Tinder’s dodgiest dates

        premium_icon Valentine’s Day brings out Tinder’s dodgiest dates

        News Why online dating turns into a much bigger nightmare on this special day.