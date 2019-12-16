Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Ovation of the Seas docks in Sydney after a traumatic trip to New Zealand. Picture: Perry Duffin
The Ovation of the Seas docks in Sydney after a traumatic trip to New Zealand. Picture: Perry Duffin
News

Cruise ship makes sad return to Sydney after NZ blast

by Nick Hansen
16th Dec 2019 5:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Ovation of the Seas cruise liner has arrived back in Sydney Harbour a week after the New Zealand volcano which killed and critically injured a shore party of its passengers.

The luxury ship pulled into Circular Quay's overseas passenger terminal just before 6am.

The Ovation of the Seas docks in Sydney after a traumatic trip to New Zealand. Picture: Perry Duffin
The Ovation of the Seas docks in Sydney after a traumatic trip to New Zealand. Picture: Perry Duffin

Hundreds of the holiday-makers who had to learn a cohort of fellow 24 Australian passengers had either died or been serious burnt when the White Island volcano erupted came onto their balconies as the vessel docked.

More to come

More Stories

Show More
editors picks nz ovation of the seas volcano eruption white island

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Controversy and confusion over plan to rename street

        premium_icon Controversy and confusion over plan to rename street

        News A simple plan to rename a troublesome road in a small town has met with a mass of objections.

        GALLERY: Talking mental health at the Esk Races

        premium_icon GALLERY: Talking mental health at the Esk Races

        News Saturday’s race day was about more than just racing

        Eight local families to benefit from food drive generosity

        premium_icon Eight local families to benefit from food drive generosity

        News A recent food drive has been met with an unexpectedly massive show of support.

        OP results 2019: Schools celebrate record year

        premium_icon OP results 2019: Schools celebrate record year

        Education Queensland students achieve record-breaking OP results