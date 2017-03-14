Outsider claims Esk feature race

ON THE RAIL: So Choosy races away to claim the Esk Races' Des Moore Memorial .

RACING: Outsider So Choosy has demolished the field taking out the feature race at Esk.

The four-year-old mare, trained by Warwick's Michael Hemmings, started with 16-1 odds but won with a length and a half to spare.

So Choosy's syndicate manager Naomi Hemmings said despite being such a big horse, she loved the tighter tracks.

"She was racing back off the leaders on the rail and when she came into the straight she just stayed there and squeezed through a hole,” Mrs Hemmings said.

"When she passed the crowd, she turned to look and pricked her ears as if she knew her photo was being taken.

"She's a difficult horse to ride, you have to get a jockey that will keep her on the bit otherwise she'll drop it and lose motivation.”

Mrs Hemmings said jockey Debbie McMaster did a brilliant job and was proving to be a valuable asset for So Choosy.

"Debbie helped us out a couple starts ago, we couldn't find anyone to ride at Goondiwindi,” she said.

"She came out and rode really well and it just happened she could come to Esk as well.”

The New Zealand import was originally purchased as a brood mare by the Hemmings in June last year but Mrs Hemmings said they wanted to get a few wins under her belt first.

The Esk races proved to be a ladies' day with the women claiming 11 out of the 15 places on offer.

Emma Bell, having her first ever race ride, rode "Lord Darius” for Pat Duff to victory in the second race, The API Maiden Plate over 1200m; a great way to begin a riding career.

Hannah English had a mixed day at the races, after being pelted over the fence by her mount in race two, she continued to ride during the day for a second in race four and a third in race five.