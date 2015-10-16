Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Toowoomba business Freaky China Clothing is donating 100 per cent of its sales profits to a bushfire relief effort. Picture: Darcy Campbell
Toowoomba business Freaky China Clothing is donating 100 per cent of its sales profits to a bushfire relief effort. Picture: Darcy Campbell
Business

'Outrage doesn't equal action': business aids in fire relief

Alexia Austin
by
4th Jan 2020 2:32 PM | Updated: 5:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER reading online comments relating the Victoria and New South Wales bushfires, Toowoomba business owner Tom Achilles knew more had to be done. 

Realising there was a lot of frustration and confusion about the fires and how to help, Mr Achilles decided to use his business, Freaky China Clothing, as a platform for donations. 

Running until 10am tomorrow, 100 per cent of the profits from items sold off the website will be donated to the Australian Red Cross' bush relief effort.

"I saw online that a lot of people were talking about what is going on and voicing their frustrations on the mismanagement," Mr Achilles said.

"However outrage doesn't equal action. No one is talking about what they are doing.

"I can't fight the fires myself so this is the least I can do. Direct the profits to where it counts."

Mr Achilles said so far, the fundraiser had received positive feedback. 

"I've had a lot of social media engagement and made more than usual sales," he said. 

"We've been impacted by the fires (in this region) and know how devastating it can be.

"It's important to identify the cause but also do something where we can."

He also urged people to hop online and find a cause to donate to, from wildlife shelters to fundraisers for people impacted. 

You can visit the store at freakychina.com.

More Stories

Show More
bushfire business fire toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        25 traffic infringements to start the new year

        premium_icon 25 traffic infringements to start the new year

        News Police were out in force during the holiday break, helping secure a safe start to 2020.

        Three injured, highway blocked, following caravan rollover

        premium_icon Three injured, highway blocked, following caravan rollover

        News The Brisbane Valley Highway has been partially blocked following a single-vehicle...

        Alleged kill threat as butcher brothers fall out

        premium_icon Alleged kill threat as butcher brothers fall out

        Business Butcher brothers feud over how to carve up million dollar business.

        DRIVING BLUNDERS: Seven offences to go through Gatton court

        premium_icon DRIVING BLUNDERS: Seven offences to go through Gatton court

        News Drink driving, cruising through stop signs and taking uninsured vehicles for a spin...