Santa Clarita Diet starring Drew Barrymore and Timothy Oliphant.
TV

Fans fume at shock Netflix cancellation

by Kieran Southern
27th Apr 2019 4:00 PM

Netflix has cancelled Drew Barrymore's zombie comedy Santa Clarita Diet after three seasons.

In a statement, the streaming giant praised Barrymore and her co-star Timothy Olyphant for having "an uncanny knack for comedy".

The show, which premiered in February 2017, saw its two stars playing suburban married couple Sheila and Joel Hammond whose lives are turned upside down when Barrymore's character turns into a flesh-eating zombie.

Santa Clarita Diet's 10-episode third season, which arrived in March, will be its last, Netflix said.

 

The world’s first zom-com was always going to be a tricky sell.
"The world had never known a 'zom-com' until Santa Clarita Diet and we're indebted to creator Victor Fresco for bringing this idea to Netflix," it said in a statement.

"To their endless credit, the incredible Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant were totally game, with an uncanny knack for comedy that brought Sheila and Joel Hammond to vibrant life, even though one of them was undead. "We're grateful to Victor, Drew, and Timothy, along with fellow executive producers … and crew for three hilarious seasons for Netflix members to discover for years to come."

Fans have taken to social media to express their sadness and frustration at the decision - particularly given the show's third (and now final) season ended on a cliffhanger:

While Netflix does not release viewing figures, Santa Clarita Diet was well received by critics.

However, it was often pointed out it failed to generate the buzz perhaps expected from a show with leads of the profile of Barrymore and Olyphant.

