Outpouring of support for family devastated by house fire

Craig and Sophie McLennan and their two daughters Willow and Eva lost their home in a fire on Sunday, October 7. GoFundMe

A YOUNG family has received support from their community after they lost their home, car and belongings in a fire on Sunday.

A friend of the family said Craig and Sophie McLennan and their two daughters Willow and Eva walked away from their burning home with "literally just the shirts on their backs".

The fire, which was reported to authorities just after 5pm on Sunday, engulfed the family home in Marian.

An emergency service spokeswoman said they are unsure what caused the fire, although she did note there is no investigation into the blaze as it is being treated as "non suspicious".

The family of four escaped the home safely, but a Daily Mercury reporter at the scene on Sunday said the property was completely destroyed.

Anita Camilleri, a friend of the family, launched a GoFundMe page to help the family on Sunday evening and almost $3000 was raised within an hour.

She said the support would mean a lot to the family who lost everything.

"With Christmas nearing, they are going to need a lot of support from friends, family and our wonderful community," Ms Camilleri said.

"If you could please dig deep to help this beautiful family recover from this heartbreaking event, every $5 will go along away."

By 10am Monday, more than $7500 had been raised.