Outpouring of grief for Hannah and her children

Vigil held to remember Hannah Clarke and her three children

MORE than 1000 people have gathered at a vigil to pay tribute to Brisbane mother Hannah Clarke and her three children, who died in a horrific car fire at Camp Hill on Wednesday.

Hannah and her three children Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4 and Trey, 3, were burnt alive in a car fire at Camp Hill on Wednesday which was deliberately lit by her estranged husband Rowan Baxter. He stabbed himself in the chest and also died at the horrific scene.

The vigil, held at Whites Hill State College in Camp Hill where Hannah went to school, just down the road from her parent's house, was attended by a large cross-section of the community who came together to remember the brave mother.

Crowds at the vigil for Hannah Clarke and her children at Whites Hill State College. Picture: 7 News Brisbane

Social media was flooded in the hours and days after the tragedy, with tributes for the Brisbane mother "so incredibly full of life, energy and laughter".

Hannah Clarke, pictured with her son Trey, succumbed to her injuries and died in hospital early on Wednesday evening.

Crowds gathering for this evenings vigil for Hannah Clarke and her three children. Lots of hugs and tears. pic.twitter.com/fVEIQwHUUf — Patrick Condren (@PatrickCondren) February 23, 2020

A woman who attended the college and was babysat by Mrs Baxter said last week she was "beautiful on the inside and out".

"Beautiful, you can't say anything more than beautiful," she said.

"She was happy go lucky, always had a smile on her face with beautiful white teeth."

So You Think You Can Dance 2008 winner Jack Chambers, who was co-captain at Whites Hill State College with Hannah, posted a moving tribute on Facebook this morning.

Aaliyah, Trey and Laianah all died in the car fire on Wednesday that was deliberately lit by their father.

"Such heartbreaking news yesterday. A monstrous crime that makes you sick to your stomach!!! Hannah and I were school captains back in our last year of school, 15 yrs ago. That would be the last time I had actually seen or spoken to Hannah Clarke - so while I didn't know her in our adult life, I will always remember her as the kind, strong and driven teenager she was. If you want to show your support to the Clarke family, you can donate below," he posted.

Hannah's sister-in-law, Stacey Roberts, set up a fundraising page for funeral costs and to support Hannah's parents, Sue and Lloyd Clarke, who she said "have exhausted themselves to try and help Hannah escape this monster".

As of 5pm on Sunday, when the vigil began, the page had raised more than $221,000.