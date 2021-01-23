Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Body of missing man located
News

Outpouring of grief after missing man’s body found

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
23rd Jan 2021 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

There were more emotional scenes at the south wall this morning after a missing man's body was discovered.

Police confirmed that around 9.30 am this morning friends of the family located the man's body at the base of Coffs Harbour's southern breakwall, prompting an outpouring of grief among the group who had gathered in support.

The man's sister, Nargis Yaqubi, fought back tears as she described how much he meant to their family.

"He was the most loving brother, I don't have words to say," she said.

"He was a precious brother. The most loving, the most amazing person in our family."

Nargis Yaqubi, sister of the man who was washed off Coffs Harbour's Southern breakwall said he was '
Nargis Yaqubi, sister of the man who was washed off Coffs Harbour's Southern breakwall said he was '"the most loving brother".

The man, who is yet to be named, was swept off the breakwall on Thursday evening during huge swells, prompting a two-day search.

His mother was described by family friend Amina Ibrahim as being so distraught she was slipping in and out of consciousness.

Coffs/Clarence Police Chief Inspector Joanne Reid said the removal of the man's body would be "challenging" with SES and police divers en route to assist.

Ms Reid said while there had already been support for the family from within the community, Police had engaged a multi-cultural liaison officer to reach out to local support agencies for ongoing assistance.

coffs harbour break wall coffs harbour police south wall
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rescue helicopter responds to late night motorbike crash

        Premium Content Rescue helicopter responds to late night motorbike crash

        News Critical care paramedics attended the scene of the crash on the rural road

        SWEET DELIGHTS: New Somerset business aims to go global

        Premium Content SWEET DELIGHTS: New Somerset business aims to go global

        Business Toogoolawah’s newest business has plans to take their operation national and...

        Closed council discusses Lake Dyer caravan park tender

        Premium Content Closed council discusses Lake Dyer caravan park tender

        Council News Council sought interest from experienced caravan park operators to take over the...

        New bridge to take name of Somerset farming family

        Premium Content New bridge to take name of Somerset farming family

        Council News A long-standing farming family have requested a road be named after them, but a...