WATER A PRIORITY: Member for Wright Scott Buchholz. Picture: Luke Mortimer
News

Outlook for next year remains the same for Federal MP

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
26th Dec 2019 5:30 AM
FOR 2020, Federal Member for Wright Scott Buchholz’s motto will remain the same as it always has been.

“(It’s) the same motto I’ve had from the day I was elected,” Mr Buchholz said.

“I will endeavour to be the voice of the silent majority.”

He said it was “extremist groups” who made headlines and garnered more attention from media.

“Increasingly, we’re seeing these extremist groups advocate their views,” he said.

“While they get headlines, the bulk of the community go about their business, about their day to day work in a lawful, honourable manner.”

Mr Buchholz said in 2020, water sustainability would continue to be a priority on his to-do list.

“Clearly, directing sustainable long-term water infrastructure remains a priority,” he said.

“While it may not be delivered in 12 months, due to the enormity of it, I believe the next year will see us commence on this important journey.

“We must take steps to future droughtproof our region, to safeguard against these long dry periods and that needs to be done in a sustainable and environmentally sound way.”

