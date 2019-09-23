Menu
Login
Janeen Wilson, Ashley Wilson, Sandy Court, Leanne Reck and Dave Noonan
Janeen Wilson, Ashley Wilson, Sandy Court, Leanne Reck and Dave Noonan Clarendon State School
News

Outdoor learning area to boost Clarendon student's learning

Nathan Greaves
by
23rd Sep 2019 9:57 AM

AFTER considerable anticipation, the new Outdoor Learning Area has finally been unveiled at Clarendon State School.

The new area was officially opened by Ashley Wilson and Sandra Court, both retired, long-serving members of the Clarendon State School community.

In recognition of their contributions, the new area has been officially named the 'The Wilson-Court Area'.

During the presentation, Principal Dave Noonan expressed his gratitude to those who built the area, and those who had supported the school in the past.

He also emphasised the school's tradition of developing kids who are happy, caring, and acknowledge the diversity of others.

"It's part of the ethos that makes each of our Clarendon Kids accept that they are each unique in their own way,” he said.

"By accepting that everyone is different, kids enhance their ability to work with one another, and develop relationships that thrive through difference.”

This ideal of 'working differently together' was key to the design of the Outdoor Learning Area, with two Story Paths that merge into one, and meander down into The Billabong, a place where all can gather, collaborate and share together.

The Wilson-Court Area has plenty to offer students, from eating areas to play zones with varying surfaces and areas to support different kinds of creative play, all made from natural timber and stone resources.

Support infrastructure has also been included for future water-play and mud-play areas.

"The project took a few months but our Kids were so excited when the construction fences were finally removed,” Mr Noonan said.

"They love it, haven't taken a backward step and they are thriving... but that's how our Clarendon kids are, they rock!”

clarendon state school dave noonan outdoor learning area
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Weed cases on the rise following gusty winds

    Weed cases on the rise following gusty winds

    News the spread of invasive Fireweed can have catastrophic consequences for local growers

    Council making call to stamp out Somerset Blackspots

    Council making call to stamp out Somerset Blackspots

    News Mobile connection in Linville is very poor

    FIX IT: Risky bridge requires upgrades before lives lost

    FIX IT: Risky bridge requires upgrades before lives lost

    News A narrow approach to a Somerset bridge is causing havoc for drivers