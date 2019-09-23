Outdoor learning area to boost Clarendon student's learning

AFTER considerable anticipation, the new Outdoor Learning Area has finally been unveiled at Clarendon State School.

The new area was officially opened by Ashley Wilson and Sandra Court, both retired, long-serving members of the Clarendon State School community.

In recognition of their contributions, the new area has been officially named the 'The Wilson-Court Area'.

During the presentation, Principal Dave Noonan expressed his gratitude to those who built the area, and those who had supported the school in the past.

He also emphasised the school's tradition of developing kids who are happy, caring, and acknowledge the diversity of others.

"It's part of the ethos that makes each of our Clarendon Kids accept that they are each unique in their own way,” he said.

"By accepting that everyone is different, kids enhance their ability to work with one another, and develop relationships that thrive through difference.”

This ideal of 'working differently together' was key to the design of the Outdoor Learning Area, with two Story Paths that merge into one, and meander down into The Billabong, a place where all can gather, collaborate and share together.

The Wilson-Court Area has plenty to offer students, from eating areas to play zones with varying surfaces and areas to support different kinds of creative play, all made from natural timber and stone resources.

Support infrastructure has also been included for future water-play and mud-play areas.

"The project took a few months but our Kids were so excited when the construction fences were finally removed,” Mr Noonan said.

"They love it, haven't taken a backward step and they are thriving... but that's how our Clarendon kids are, they rock!”