Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Outback Wrangler Matt Wright
Outback Wrangler Matt Wright
News

Outback Wrangler Matt Wright's pet croc bit man

11th May 2020 11:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PET croc of Outback Wrangler Matt Wright bit the man near Mandorah last weekend, it has emerged.

Initially, authorities were told the man, 24, suffered serious injuries to his hand after he was bitten while fishing.

But the NT News can reveal the incident happened at Mr Wright's property on Berry Springs Rd in the area.

It is understood the man was driven to a nearby location where paramedics were called.

It is not known why the initial reports to authorities were incorrect.

Pic Essay
Pic Essay

Last week, a St John Ambulance spokeswoman said the injured man was unsure of the type of croc that bit him but paramedics believe it was a saltie due to the bite mark patterns.

The man was driven to Berry Springs by his mate and was met by paramedics and rushed to Royal Hospital.

The man is understood to have lost at least one finger.

The NT News has contacted Mr Wright and police for comment.

More Stories

croc attack croc wrangler editors picks madorah matt wright

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The students forgotten in back-to-school rush

        premium_icon The students forgotten in back-to-school rush

        Education As nearly a quarter of a million Queensland students return to school after coronavirus lockdown, parents have warned some have been forgotten and left in limbo.

        Water security not forgotten in pandemic emergency

        premium_icon Water security not forgotten in pandemic emergency

        Community Supporters of the proposed new water scheme to service Queensland’s ‘Salad Bowl’...

        Doors closed, collections open at regional libraries

        premium_icon Doors closed, collections open at regional libraries

        Community Libraries in both the Lockyer Valley and Somerset Regions are now offering...

        New tower boosts mobile connectivity at Lockyer blackspot

        premium_icon New tower boosts mobile connectivity at Lockyer blackspot

        Community Families, students and businesses in the Lockyer Valley will benefit from new and...