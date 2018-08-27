Young couple vanishes in Outback

NT Police are searching for 29-year-old Cody Rowland and 25-year-old Bianca Farnsworth after their old Mitsubishi Urvan or similar (NT registration CC91RT) broke down on the Stuart Highway

A YOUNG couple, including a pregnant woman, has vanished in the NT Outback after their car broke down and they were believed to have attempted to hitchhike to the nearest town.

Melbourne residents Cody Rowland, 29, and Bianca Farnsworth, 25, have not been seen since they abandoned their Mitsubishi Urvan on the Stuart Highway after encountering mechanical problems while travelling north, just north of the South Australian border near Kulgera, about 2.40pm on Friday. They were headed to Katherine, about 1400km north, with their rottweiler dog which has also not been located.

An NT Police spokesperson told news.com.au there had not been any reported sightings or any trace of the pair since Friday aftermoon.

NT Police are searching for 29-year-old Cody Rowland and 25-year-old Bianca Farnsworth after their car (pictured) broke down on the Stuart Highway, just north of the SA border.

Ms Farnsworth, originally from Coffs Harbour in New South Wales, is several months pregnant with her first child. The couple is believed to be in good health, according to police.

"It is understood that the pair was going to try and hitchhike to Alice Springs, around 200km away," a police statement read.

"It is unclear what supplies or finances they have available."

The couple was travelling with their dog (pictured) which is also missing.

More to come.

If you have seen either of these people and their rottweiler please call the Police Assistance Line on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.