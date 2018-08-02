Outback legend is on the road, and our screens, again

IT'S been more than a decade since outback legend Russell Coight was last on our screens.

Fans will be glad to hear the wildlife and survival "expert" is back with a new series of bush adventures.

In this Q&A, he tells The Guide about what to expect and what we can do to protect our natural treasures.

Q: What have you been up to in the 15-plus years since we last saw you?

A: Well, my wildlife park "Coight World" keeps me pretty busy, especially now that the RSPCA have lifted their ban. Although our crocodile petting zoo is not going quite so well - we're still having a few teething problems.

Then there's my TV work. I've been pitching various ideas to the networks. Outback Ninja is looking good - contestants have to pitch a tent, rope a steer and inseminate a cow. There's also been a lot of interest in Boot-Scootin' With the Stars - just trying to convince Todd McKenney to come on board.

Q: Many consider you an Aussie icon. Are you comfortable with that label?

A: Over the years I've been called many names. "Adventurer", "Pioneer", "the Defendant". How about we go with "outback legend"?

Glenn Robbins returns as Russell Coight in All Aussie Adventures. Hwa Goh

Q: What do you think is the greatest threat currently facing our native wildlife and bush areas?

A: Idiot city-slickers who don't realise just how precious our Aussie fauna is. I was lucky enough to recently have a rare species of pygmy possum named after me. Scientists didn't even know this creature existed until I drove over one up in the Kimberley. It's now known as Coightus extinctus. Quite an honour.

Q: Tell us about your niece Chrissie. Is she a nature lover like you?

A: Chrissie's a very talented girl with a huge following on social media. I believe she has over 700 friends on Instagram. That's why I invited her to come on one of my trips, so she could share a bit about our outback with her online friends. Can't wait to see how many LOLs, OMGs and WTFs we get!

Q: What are the key messages you'd like to impart to the next generation?

A: Kids are our future and I spend a lot of time trying to teach them basic bush skills. If I come away from this series with just one child knowing how to skin a rabbit or roll their own cigarette I will be very proud.

Q: You visit quite a few farmer mates too, many of whom are doing it tough. What can us city folk do to help them in the current drought conditions?

A: Buy Australian! Whether it's wool, beef, wheat or tickets to a Shannon Noll concert. Support our battlers from the bush.

Q: If you could have one celebrity appear on the show, who would it be?

A: We did try and get Nigella Lawson on to help out with one of our camp cooking segments. I even sent her photos of my croquembouche damper, but we never heard back. Her loss.

All Aussie Adventures premieres on Sunday at 7.30pm on Channel 10.