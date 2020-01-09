Menu
HIGH SPEED: Toogoolawah Police officer in charge Sergeant John Cumner said the speeds two drivers were caught doing was “obscenely high and dangerous”.
Out-of-towners caught at ‘obscene’ speeds on notorious road

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
9th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
A MAJOR road that has been dubbed "the worst highway in Australia" has been targeted by police patrols - and two drivers doing extreme speeds were caught within an hour of one another.

Police radars caught a 25-year-old Inala man driving at 158km/h in a 100km/h zone on the Brisbane Valley Highway.

A 19-year-old woman from Kingaroy was then caught 40 minutes later in Ottaba. The woman was allegedly already on a good driving behaviour bond and was nabbed doing 148km/h in the 100km/h zone, landing in the highest of five brackets of speeding offences.

Toogoolawah Police Station officer in charge Sergeant John Cumner said the speeds the drivers were caught doing were not often seen.

"(The speeds were) obscenely high and dangerous," Sgt Cumner said.

"It's behaviour that puts drivers before the court."

He said the kind of speeds recorded were more than "just creeping over the speed limit" and both drivers may not have been familiar with the road.

"They're certainly not familiar with wildlife we have out here," he said.

"We have kangaroos and stock on the sides of highways; we have deer.

"If something pops out in front of them, they're not going to be able to react to save their lives."

Both falling into the "high-end speeding offence" category, both drivers are facing mandatory fines of $1245 and disqualifications of at least six months, as well as accruing eight demerit points.

"There is scope for terms of imprisonment as well, depending on their history," Sgt Cumner said.

Both speedsters were nabbed on December 28 and have been served notices to appear before the Toogoolawah Magistrates Court on January 17.

High-end speeding offences involve drivers speeding at 40km/h or more above the speed limit.

brisbane valley highway speeding toogoolawah police
Gatton Star

