Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A young mother and her two-year-old daughter have been reported missing in an ‘out of character’ disappearance.
A young mother and her two-year-old daughter have been reported missing in an ‘out of character’ disappearance.
Crime

‘Out of character’: Mum and her two-year-old are missing

by Shiloh Payne
20th Feb 2021 10:29 AM

Police are appealing for urgent assistance to locate a woman and her two-year-old daughter after they haven't been in contact since yesterday.

Brogan Almat, 29, and her two-year-old daughter were last seen on Bell Street in Browns Plains leaving Ipswich train station at around 1.30pm on Friday.

Brogan Almat has been reported missing.
Brogan Almat has been reported missing.

Police believe the pair were possibly in company of a man and another woman.

Family are concerned for their safety and wellbeing, as Ms Almat had not been in contact.

A police spokesman said the actions of Ms Almat was "out of character".

Ms Almat is described as Aboriginal, about 160cm tall with black hair.

Her two-year-old daughter is described as Aboriginal with curly brown hair.

Anyone who has information about where they both are, is urged to immediately call triple-0.

Originally published as 'Out of character': Mum, two-year-old missing

Brogan Almat's Two-year-old daughter has been reported missing.
Brogan Almat's Two-year-old daughter has been reported missing.
missing child missing woman police

Just In

    Just In

      Aldi vacuum burns woman

      Aldi vacuum burns woman
      • 20th Feb 2021 11:03 AM

      Top Stories

        Biosecurity alert issued for tick disease fatal to dogs

        Premium Content Biosecurity alert issued for tick disease fatal to dogs

        News A CQ scientist says the disease can also transmit to humans with favourite tick hiding spots including warm armpits and groins

        PHOTOS: McDonalds worker, tornado chaser on prep career list

        Premium Content PHOTOS: McDonalds worker, tornado chaser on prep career list

        Community With school under way, Glenore Grove State School students have revealed what they...

        Coronavirus Gatton: When to expect local vaccine rollout

        Premium Content Coronavirus Gatton: When to expect local vaccine rollout

        News Queensland Health has responded to a series of questions about the COVID-19 vaccine...

        Tip off locates drugs, stolen motorbike in Coominya raid

        Premium Content Tip off locates drugs, stolen motorbike in Coominya raid

        Crime Multiple arrests have been made after police raided a Coominya property and found...