Out of 513 schools, Toogoolawah ranks in top 10

STELLAR SCORE: Olivia Green scored an OP 2 last year at Toogoolawah State High School and is excited to take a year off from studying to save money and travel.

STELLAR SCORE: Olivia Green scored an OP 2 last year at Toogoolawah State High School and is excited to take a year off from studying to save money and travel. Ebony Graveur

WITH just 10 OP-eligible students, Toogoolawah State High School defied the odds, ranking ninth out of 513 schools in Queensland.

Five high-achieving Year 12 students have helped put the school into the spotlight, scoring OPs under five.

Among differing study tips and tricks, the students agreed on a particular point, citing the support the school provided as one of the primary reasons for their achievements.

School captain Ariah Edwards said she chose the subjects she loved, even though they weren't weighted as heavily for OP results.

Where her classmates chose science and maths subjects, Ariah chose to focus on the humanities, still managing to score an OP 3.

"It really goes to show it's what you put into it, not the subjects you do,” she said.

"It kind of scared me at first because they weren't weighted as heavily as the sciences. But my school was so supportive. (Principal) Mr Jardine went through everything with me and basically said you can still get a really good result with the subjects you're doing.”

Scoring an OP 2, Olivia Green achieved the highest rank in the cohort.

Despite having worked closely with her teachers to achieve a result that would help her get into Law at UQ, Olivia had to double check it was real when she received her score.

"When I first saw the result I didn't think it was my actual result,” she said. "It was pretty surreal but it was very awesome.”

Unlike her colleagues who are diving head-first into tertiary studies, Olivia is taking a year off to save money and travel.

"Because I wanted to get such a high result, I didn't have the time to get a job and start saving for anything,” she said.

Principal Ross Jardine said he was proud of the students' achievements.

"When students work in partnership with their school and parents they can achieve great things,” he said.

"In that cohort there were lots of other kids who went on to do great and wonderful things. We're proud of the whole group.”

School dux Breanna Cumner scored an OP 3 and Jimuelle Figueroa and Arita Puriso scored OP 5s.