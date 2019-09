TOP SHOP: Tulang Truong and Narin Shamoun at the Laidley Country Markets this morning. Local and visitors a like to the opportunity to snap up some deals and enjoy the warm weather.

TOP SHOP: Tulang Truong and Narin Shamoun at the Laidley Country Markets this morning. Local and visitors a like to the opportunity to snap up some deals and enjoy the warm weather. DOMINIC ELSOME

THE Laidley Country Markets were bustling at the weekend, with the perfect weather bring out shoppers.

Stall holders had everything on offer - from fruit and veg, to gel blasters and plants.

Locals and visitors alike came out for browse, or even just to have picnic in the warm sun.

Check some happy snaps from the markets below: