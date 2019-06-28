Our top stories: What you might have missed this week

WE might be a small team at the Gatton Star, but it doesn't mean our news list is small.

Here, we take a look at our top stories this week, both the good, bad and exciting.

Gatton farmer Neil Schimke in his farm shed. ALI KUCHEL

1. Brazen drive-by shooting has father afraid for his family

GATTON is the last place most people would expect to hear about a brazen, drive-by shooting in broad daylight.

Unfortunately, this is exactly the nightmare that hay farmer Neil Schimke and his family had to endure.

Twice in the past month, the door of Neil's Robinsons Rd shed in Gatton has been shot at by unknown offenders from a moving vehicle.

Family Health Clinic, Gatton, doctor Mohammed Sultan PIXALI PHOTOGRAPHY

2. Gatton GP recognised for decade of training next generation

GP Dr Mohammed Sultan has been recognised for his contribution to the Gatton and surrounding community as a dedicated GP supervisor.

Dr Sultan combines his busy patient load at Family Health Clinic with supervision of GP registrars, a training role he has been dedicated to for more than 10 years.

Dr Sultan is one of six GP supervisors recognised nationally by General Practice Supervisors Australia so far this year, having provided more than 10 years of service to the local community.

Warren Carr and his son Jake were devastated when they discovered their dogs had died. Contributed

3. Shock and horror at rural property pet massacre

IN A matter of hours, both his dogs were dead.

A man and his son are 'shattered' following the sudden and puzzling death of their 14-year-old maltese shitsu and 7-year-old bull mastiff wolfhound.

When Warren and Jake Carr come home for the day, like clockwork, their dogs always greet them at the gate.

Brisbane Valley Tavern co-owner Frank Amante and jacpot winner Shawn Loy. Contributed

4. Afternoon at the pub ends with man nearly $25,000 richer

WHAT started off as an afternoon at the pub with his father-in-law ended with a Glamorgan Vale man walking home nearly $25,000 richer.

Shawn Loy made the trip down to the Brisbane Valley Tavern for a few quiet drinks and a "flutter” on the pokies.

But it was his lucky day, taking out a minor-jackpot of $800 before scoring the grand-jackpot of $23,500.

What's on this weekend

IF you are looking for something to do this weekend, there is plenty happening in our great region.

Miss Cherree Velvet poses at Chrome and Clutter at the Laidley Showgrounds, June 23, 2018. Dominic Elsome

1. Chrome and Clutter Festival

FOR the first time at this year's Laidley Chrome and Clutter Retro Festival, not only will you be able to see the Festival's drive-in movie - you'll be able to hear it from the seat of your car too.

The three-day event, set to take place this weekend, kicking off tonight with the always popular drive-in movie.

Rosewood Show Ringmaster Patrick Lenihan. Cordell Richardson

2. Rosewood Show

ROSEWOOD Show ringmaster Pat Lenihan said the 2019 Rosewood Show program promised something for everyone.

The vice-president, who has been involved in organising the country show since "before he could walk”, said he was most excited about seeing the winner of the 2017 series of The Voice, Judah Kelly, headline the Saturday night entertainment line-up.

