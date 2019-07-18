Our top girls to represent on state stage

WHEN Bianca Wheildon visits the Ekka in a few weeks' time, she won't be there so solely to enjoy the sights and sounds of the show, but to represent her region as the West Moreton & Brisbane Valley Sub Chamber Miss Showgirl.

Finalists from rural agricultural shows across the region attended a dinner on Saturday, July 13, in Lowood, where the winners for the regional Miss Showgirl award final for 2019 were announced.

Bridget Webster from Gatton was the runner-up, but it was Bianca Wheildon from Toogoolawah who took the title.

Bianca now has the responsibility of representing the interests and values of her region at the Royal Brisbane Show for the state finals.

The Miss Showgirl competition isn't a test of fashion or beauty, but a test of commitment, leadership and local awareness.

Contestants are judged on personality, confidence, goals, ambition, and knowledge of current events and history in their region.

The regional Rural Ambassador award was also decided on the night.

This award is judged similarly to the Miss Showgirl category, but is open to both male and female contestants.

Rural Ambassador entrants are judged on their involvement with local shows, knowledge of local issues, and embodiment of the rural spirit.

Angela Gee from Boonah was the winner of the Rural Ambassador award, and Korrina Nelson from Marburg was the runner-up.