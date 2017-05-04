Our running mums complete Hawaii half marathon

Tara Stone and Chris Groves recently completed the Hapalua Half Marathon in Hawaii.

RUNNING: Running hills can be tough, especially when you're competing in a half marathon on the other side of the world.

But for Tara Stone and Chris Groves it didn't matter.

The crowd, runners and the atmosphere was what they needed to compete in their first off shore event - the Hawaii Hapaula half marathon.

The running mums from Mount Hallen and Laidley respectively ran with some 9000 runners, 66 of which were from Australia.

Not only were they competing in a sport they love, but they were raising funds and awareness for Beyond Blue, which instantly made them VIP participants.

It was the first time the event had offered charity runners, which allowed Stone and Groves to mingle with the overall winners.

Between them, the ladies raised $2700 for Beyond Blue, but more importantly increased the awareness for mental health around the region.

IN HAWAII: Tara Stone and Chris Groves recently completed the Hawaii half marathon. Contributed

"I think the awareness around metal illness, anxiety and depression was our main thing, just to get the awareness out there,” Groves said.

"If you can help get the awareness out there to help one person, it's worth doing.”

The Hapaula Half Marathon begins at the statue of Duke Kahanamoku with runners making their way along the coastline to Diamond Head and back towards the finish.

The ladies said the track around Diamond Head was hilly, but with the atmosphere from the crowd, they didn't notice.

Having explored Pearl Harbour the day prior, Stone was forced to run with a blister, which popped just shy of the finish line.

It's a mark she's carried back to Australia.

"I couldn't walk the next day,” Stone said.

It took the ladies just over two and a half hours to complete the race.

If everything goes to plan, Stone and Groves said they'd like to compete in Hawaii again.

But for now, it's preparing for the Gold Coast marathon in 10 weeks' time.