Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
KANGAROO ISLAND BUSHFIRES
KANGAROO ISLAND BUSHFIRES
Your Story

Australian bushfires: Our Pompeii Moment

bmuir
by
14th Jan 2020 1:19 PM

The dreadful bushfire scenes coming out of Kangaroo Island, New South Wales and Victoria and the footage of drought stricken Queensland and New South Wales make me think of what it must have been like to have lived ignorantly, if uneasily, in ancient Pompeii.

Having somehow becoming used to the threat from Vesuvius, each Pompeiian must have reached a point in those final days when the rumblings became unbearable, and then terrifying, which is when they finally fled.

Australians are fleeing a different kind of Vesuvius. Instead of lava and pumice stone, we are running from climate change.

We are not learning invaluable lessons and we keep making the same mistakes, which will be our undoing.

More Stories

Show More

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: What the Town Proud winners have been up to

        REVEALED: What the Town Proud winners have been up to

        News Each of the Gatton Star’s Town Proud winners received a thousand dollar gift card to spend at local businesses.

        ‘Excellent’ driving history tarnished on first day of year

        premium_icon ‘Excellent’ driving history tarnished on first day of year

        News After 21 years of impeccable driving, a Gatton man has ruined his near-perfect...

        Dad and two sons’ violent attack caught on video

        premium_icon Dad and two sons’ violent attack caught on video

        News A dad and his two sons attacked a man on a Gatton street with punches and kicks –...

        'Moment stranger saved my life' in extreme heat

        premium_icon 'Moment stranger saved my life' in extreme heat

        News He has vague memories of hearing a truck horn blaring