‘Our little secret,' accused rapist allegedly told sister

A shack the brother called their ‘secret hideaway’ is one of many locations he allegedly raped his sister in. Picture: File

The District Court trial for a 29-year-old Gympie man accused of raping his younger sister 15 times continued yesterday with a recap of the evidence given.

In days prior, the court heard the victim was between the ages of four and 13 when the alleged incidents occurred, making her brother between the ages of 10 and 18.

The family lived on acreage in the Gympie region at the time and the accused is the eldest of four children.

Throughout the trial, the victim herself, two of her friends and her mother and father all gave evidence for the jury to consider.

In the conclusion of the trial, Crown prosecutor Aleksandra Nikolic summarised her points that could establish the victim's reliability and accuracy.

Ms Nikolic particularly stated that the victim's recount of events was quite detailed, as she often referred to the colours of clothing and specifics of the surroundings.

Ms Nikolic also told the jury they could be satisfied that sexual activity of any kind did occur as the defendant said that he "didn't know why they did it" and that it was "just something that happens when little kids experiment".

Defence lawyer Simone Bain said it was an "unusual" case and pointed out some inconsistencies in the victim's recount of events, such as if she screamed or not on certain occasions.

Ms Bain also encouraged the jury to consider if the defendant was more than 10 years of age at the time of each offence and therefore criminally responsible.

Judge Glen Cash also refreshed the jury's memory of the legal definition of consent and that it could not be given under the age of 12.

The jury will meet again today to begin their deliberations.