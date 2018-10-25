Our dam levels on the rise after storms

BLOOMING BOONDOOMA: Dam levels are finally back up to over forty per cent.

BOONDOOMA Dam levels are finally back up to over 40 per cent after months of drought brought levels down to as low as 33 per cent.

SunWater reports show the last time Boondooma Dam was at its current level of 41.3 per cent capacity was back in the beginning of May 2018.

"SunWater was delighted to see recent healthy rainfall over the Boondooma Dam catchment which led to medium priority water allocations recommencing," a spokesperson for SunWater said.

The rain has been welcome news for tourism operators in the region.

Lake Boondooma Caravan and Recreation Park hosted more than 200 people for the annual Golden Lure fishing competition last weekend.

"Both the dam and the caravan park really benefit from any rainfall we receive, so we were extremely grateful for the recent rainfall coming ahead of last weekend's competition," kiosk manager, Laeticia Smith said.

Whilst the Golden Lure weekend attracted a reasonable crowd, the dam's biggest fishing event is just around the corner with the annual Yellow Belly competition being held in mid February.

The last Yellow Belly fishing event saw over 1,000 entrants out on the water, and nearly 2,000 people staying at the caravan and camping park.

With any luck the dam's recent capacity growth will be a good indication of a fruitful fishing season ahead.