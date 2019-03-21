Orman adds jewel to trophy cabinet

THAT WINNING FEELING: Jockey Jimmy Orman celebrates riding The Odyssey to victory in race 7, the Aquis Jewel during the QTIS Jewel Raceday at Aquis Park on the Gold Coast.

RACING: Jimmy Orman has added his greatest winnings to his prize purse, with a victory in the Gold Coast two-year-old Jewel.

Orman, the son of Gatton-based trainer Caroline Allardyce, jockeyed The Odyssey in the $500,000 feature race at the weekend for Brisbane trainer Kelly Schweida.

Despite heavy rain before the start and the threat of the meeting being called off, Orman was confident the colt would perform well on the heavy track.

"I was hoping they would race because I knew he would handle the wet track better than any horse,” Orman said.

"It started pissing down before we got on the horses but, by the time we got to the gates, it had stopped raining.”

The $3 race favourite led from start to finish.

For Orman, it was similar to winning a group one race.

"It was great, it's a big thrill,” he said.

Orman moved to Brisbane in 2016, placing himself close to Doomben and Eagle Farm.

He said the move had furthered his career and cut his travel time to race days.

"I wanted to base myself centrally so I could ride for trainers in Brisbane and further my career,” he said.

With the Queensland Winter Racing Carnival starting next month, Orman has his eyes on winning a group one race.

He will ride Matt Kropp's Trusty Lad during the series and is feeling confident about the horses prospects.