Organic farming improves quality, taste

GROWING garlic organically is a labour of love - just ask Rob Bauer.

The organic farmer believes it is the most labour-intensive veggie crop you can grow.

He owns Bauer's Organic Farm alongside his son Phil and Trudy Townson, growing vegetables and lucerne in Mount Sylvia and Upper Tenthill.

They grew three-and-a-half acres of garlic this year to supply organic wholesalers across Australia.

Growing garlic is a labour intensive process, but doing so organically increases that demand even further.

"From when you have your seed you have to break it up into cloves, into individual pieces, and that's semi-mechanically done," Mr Bauer said.

"It can be semi-mechanically planted into the ground but most people don't have a specialist garlic planter so it becomes again more labour intensive."

QUALITY CROP: Rob Bauer, owner of Bauer organics, Mount Sylvia, with a box of garlic grown on his farm. INSET: garlic drying before being sent to market. Lachlan McIvor

The crop will spend six or seven months in the ground and without the use of weedicides, a new batch of weeds will grow up every time it is watered or it rains.

Much of the weeding is done by hand and the garlic is also harvested by hand.

The garlic is then rack dried inside the shed for three to four weeks and the tops and bottoms are snipped off.

Once it has dried, each knob of garlic is polished by hand to remove the outside husk and get it ready for sale.

All these processes are magnified as organic garlic is smaller than that grown with the use of agricultural poisons, meaning more time is needed to carefully complete each step.

"There's a lot of work in garlic," Rob grinned. "It's similar to onions. But it's harder than onions because you just pull the onion and snip snip and (it's done)."

The Bauers tend to plant in February and March and won't sell their produce until the end of November, a process of about 10 months in total.

It is just about time to start getting ready for the next crop with boxes still to be shipped out for sale.

Rob Bauer, Bauer organics, Mount Sylvia. Lachlan McIvor

"Nothing else takes that long. Some (crops) don't even take 11 weeks," he said.

But he believes the effort is worth it and customers can tell the difference between his garlic and that on supermarket shelves.

"The market has grown (for organic garlic) but the supplies have grown too," he said.

"More people are growing garlic now. If someone comes in with three or four acres, that's a big influx into the market.

Rob Bauer, Bauers Organic Farm, Mount Sylvia. ALI KUCHEL

"We usually get the comment from people that know about garlic that it has a good, strong flavour and it's just good garlic.

"If next year's pretty flat you'll see, like any crop, a couple of years flat and people drop out and prices come back to a sustainable level for a while then they drop again."

Rob's grandfather arrived in the Lockyer Valley in 1885 and now Rob's grand kids are working on the same land, working to help weed and clean around the farms.

He gave up using agricultural poisons close to four decades ago after watching neighbours and friends in wider farming circles die from cancer.