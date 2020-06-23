Organic farmers jump on board digital news service

Bauers Organic Farm goes digital: Bauers Organic Farm managing directors chat about their newspaper appearances and moving digital. VIDEO: Ali Kuchel

ORGANIC farmer Rob Bauer is no stranger to having his photo in the paper, but it was an issue in the late '90s he recalls as being instrumental.

Bauer's Organic Farm was running tours and would meet busloads of tourists at Lake Apex, but the toilets were constantly untidy.

Although the facilities were in reasonable condition, the toilets were dirty and rarely had toilet paper.

Mr Bauer, who farms in Mount Sylvia, said the farm invited former editor Chilla Johnstone for a visit.

Bauers Organic Farm, Mount Sylvia, managing directors Rob Bauer, Trudy Townson and Phil Bauer. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL

"We used to take the toilet paper in and set it up ourselves, but we thought Chilla could help," Mr Bauer said.

"The toilets improved after that."

Like many readers, Mr Bauer will miss Wednesdays, when he walks the bin down the driveway and returns to the house with his Gatton Star.

As a farmer in the Lockyer Valley, he said agricultural stories about other farmers were beneficial to running his organic business.

"We need to as a business to know what other farmers are doing. Anything on agriculture in the paper helps," he said.

His co-managing director Trudy Townson recalled winning a barrel race at the Ropeley Round Up, defeating top barrel racing champions in her horse-riding days.

Phil Bauer in front of the Bauer's tractor at Bauer Organic Farm, Mount Sylvia, at about 15 years old. PHOTO: Supplied

Of course, Mr Johnstone was busy covering the event and asked Mrs Townson for a photo.

"He said 'let's use this barrel and get the shot'. The horse was in fast mode and I couldn't slow her down and we knocked the barrel because we were trying to go slow," she said.

"He eventually got it and it went on the back page of the Star."

Trudy Townson (Kennedy) appeared in the Gatton Star for her barrel racing victory during the Ropeley Round Up. PHOTO: Supplied

Mrs Townson said with the Gatton Star taking the next chapter online, although she was sad to see the printed version disappear, (particularly for the older folk …. and for reading in the bath), she would sign up to the digital service.

"I can't stand not knowing; you see the picture and wonder what that story is about," she said.