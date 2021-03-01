Oprah asks Meghan, Harry: ‘Were you silenced?’

First look at 'Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special'

The world's first look at Oprah Winfrey's highly-anticipated interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has dropped. And it doesn't disappoint.

"Were you silent or were you silenced?" Oprah asks the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, pictured seated in the lush gardens of their Montecito mansion.

The intensity builds as Oprah promises: "There is no subject that's off limits".

Midway through the trailer Oprah addresses Meghan, saying "almost unsurvivable sounds like there was a breaking point."

The camera then pans to Harry saying: "My biggest concern was history repeating itself," alluding to his mother's untimely death.

The teaser ends with Oprah addressing the couple: "You've said some pretty shocking things here," and then adding, "hold up, wait a minute".

The special, which airs on CBS Sunday US time, has been extended from 90-minutes to a two-hour special.

MEGHAN AND HARRY'S NEW LOOK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - who were stripped of their royal patronages as Megxit became final - have made a change to their charity, Archewell.

The couple published a new statement on the site, saying: "Welcome to Archewell. Through our non-profit work, as well as creative activations, we drive systemic cultural change across all communities, one act of compassion at a time".

The couple had launched the non-profit organisation's branding site with a photo of Harry and his late mother, Princess Diana, and a young Meghan and her mother, Doria Ragland. It now features an image of Harry and Meghan together, carrying out charity work in Los Angeles.

Meantime, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry shared a "harmonious conversation" about his new life in California.

The call reportedly took place before Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey, which was publicly announced last week.

It also came ahead of Prince Harry's appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, in which he asserted that the couple's bombshell move to the US was about "stepping back rather than stepping down" as royals.

The Sussexes were last week told they could not continue with "the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service" and were stripped of their remaining patronages following their move to America, The Mirror reported.

Their landmark split from life as working royals followed a telephone conversation between Harry and his grandmother, which saw the 94-year-old monarch tell her grandson she "was delighted he has found happiness" and "only wants the best for him and his family".

But Harry stressed he is aware of his "duty to the family" and has promised "never do anything to embarrass them".

Palace insiders earlier revealed that it was Harry who pushed to restart talks over his and Meghan's position early this year.

They claimed there was a "puzzling sense of urgency" to his requests that perplexed palace officials but it all became clear when news of Meghan's deal for a 'tell all' interview with Oprah broke.

And Prince Harry's appearance on the Late Late Show today is said to have caused "disquiet" - following an already-tense seven days in Sussex-palace relations.

The Mirror said that just minutes after Buckingham Palace released its statement confirming Meghan and Harry were no longer working royals, the couple hit back saying they would still "live a life of service" in a "barbed" statement dubbed disrespectful to the Queen.

The statement followed what was seen as a positive conversation between Harry and the Queen.

"This is all about moving on, it was a very harmonious conversation between a caring grandmother and her grandson," a source told The Mirror.

HARRY DROPS ROYAL BOMBSHELL IN NEW TELL-ALL

A "toxic" UK press that was "destroying" his mental health was the catalyst for his exit from the Royal Family, according to Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex made the claim in an interview with James Corden on the The Late Late Show saying: "I did what any husband or father would do".

The Prince joined Corden on a double-decker bus tour of Los Angeles for the interview.

Harry said his separation from the Royal Family was "was never walking away, it was stepping back rather than stepping down".

"It was a really difficult environment as a lot of people saw. We all know what the British press can be like. And it was destroying my mental health. I was like, this is toxic.

"I will never walk away, I will always be contributing. My life is public service."

Corden recorded the interview before Buckingham Palace confirmed Harry and Meghan would not resume their royal duties.

In the extensive interview, Harry also defended controversial drama The Crown, aired on Netflix with whom he and wife Meghan have a $130m deal, from criticism of its portrayal of the history of the Royal Family.

"Of course it's not strictly accurate, but, loosely, it gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that," he said.

"I am way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife or myself.

"They don't pretend to be news - it's fictional. But it's loosely based on the truth."

Prince Harry said he would like to be played by Damian Lewis in the series.

The Prince also offered a window into his own private life revealing his son Archie's first word was "crocodile" and that the Queen sent him a waffle maker for Christmas.

He said the Queen and Prince Phillip, who has been in hospital battling an infection, have called him, Meghan and Archie via video and have seen their boy "running around".

He has seen little of LA due to lockdown, the Duke said, as Corden took him on a tour of Hollywood's rich and famous houses, including the one featured in The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

The British TV star then called Meghan, in an attempt to persuade them to move into the house.

"I think we've done enough moving," she said, before referring to Harry via her nickname for him "Haz".

Critics will likely point to the interview as evidence of more hypocrisy from Harry and Meghan, for claiming on one hand that an intrusive press forced them out of the UK while at the same time openly revealing intimate details of their private life to a TV presenter.

Despite his shut-out from the Royal Family, Prince Harry said his life post-lockdown would continue from what he was doing in the UK.

"My life is always going to be about public service and Meghan signed up to that, and the two of us enjoy doing that - trying to bring some compassion and trying to make people happy and trying to change the world in any small way that we can," he said.

The couple's next big media tell-all will be next weekend when Meghan chats with talk show superstar Oprah.

HARRY'S 'CHALLENGE' AFTER QUITTING ROYAL FAMILY

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made their first public appearance together since quitting the royal family.

The couple were at Spotify's Stream On event on Monday, where they discussed Archewell Audio, the production company they formed late last year.

They are planning to create podcasts exclusively on Spotify.

They appeared at the event from their lounge in their Santa Barbara home in California.

In the brief appearance, Markle said: "We're using podcasting to drive powerful conversations …"

Prince Harry then continued, " … that inspire, challenge and educate."

"We created Archewell Audio to make sure that we can elevate voices that maybe aren't being heard and hear people's stories," she said,

Harry then added: "And the biggest part of this is to create this community of where you can share, that will encourage everybody else to then share their own vulnerabilities within that safe space."

The move comes days after they announced they were expecting their second child which royal watchers say is due in the middle of the year.

They also revealed they would do a tell-all interview with their close Hollywood A-list friend, Oprah Winfrey, and media reports out of the UK and US say the interview was recorded last week.

The interview is due to air on March 7, and is said to have sparked a royal family feud.

Royal expert Russell Myers said Buckingham Palace found out about the interview via Twitter and the Queen was left "blindsided".

Other sources have said Prince William is keen to mend the rift with Harry and focus on family matters.

The couple released Archewell Audio in December last year and called on Elton John, Tyler Perry, Stacey Abrams, James Corden and more stars to reflect on 2020 in a holiday special. The voice of their son Archie was also heard for the first time.

"You can speak into it," Prince Harry told Archie.

"Archie, is it fun?" Markle said, to which Archie said, "Fun?" Then she repeated, "Fun!"

"After me. Ready? Happy …" Harry said, to which Archie repeats, "Happy."

Markle and Harry said, "New …" before Archie ended with the words "New Year".

