OPNION: The strength of a supportive crowd can be amazing

THE sheer strength of a supportive crowd at a sporting game can give anyone goosebumps.

That's how I felt when I was at the Gabba on Saturday, watching my favourite Brisbane Lions get up against an in-form Geelong.

I'm not going to cover up the fact I love aerial ping-pong, hell, I was South Australian after all (but have, since 2000, been a Lions fan). But, what amazed me was how the crowd was 100 per cent behind its players in what was a game that proved the Lion's capability as grand final contenders.

The noise generated by a near 40,000 strong crowd was just unbelievable - as were the final 10 heart-pounding minutes of the game.

The support the crowd showed for the team had me thinking about our own local sporting clubs, and what it would mean to our local players to have the community behind them.

For example, when I was out west in Charleville, football on a Saturday was almost a given for everyone that lived in town.

On game day, cars would be parked around the outskirts of the oval, and when the Comets scored a goal an echo of honking horns could be heard across town.

Away games were just as fun. It took an hour to drive to the next town to cheer on our team (or for me, whoever won because I wrote about all the teams) and it concluded with a convoy of happy (sometimes sad) fans back to town.

I encourage everyone to get behind their local team and show support. No matter what sport, our local athletes, from social to A-grade would love to be cheered on I'm sure.

Local sporting events aren't just a great day out, its also a good chance to catch up with mates and support your local community.

