OPINION: Why you should shop local, and win cash wallet

Consider shopping locally before spending your money out of town. PHOTO: File image.

YOU may have noticed it’s a super thick edition of the Gatton Star today – and there’s a reason for that.

Today, we kick start our Town Proud campaign – a Star initiative designed to promote shopping local as well as giving you the chance to win some cash just in time for Christmas.

Businesses from across our readership area in the Lockyer Valley, Somerset and Ipswich have gotten on board with the campaign.

By simply shopping at a participating business and filling out an entry form, you can go into the draw to win one of six, $1000 shopping vouchers.

Unfortunately, I can’t enter, but what I can say is there are many benefits to shopping locally – and this message is not just because I’m the editor behind the campaign, but because I thoroughly support shopping local.

When you shop local, you’re not only supporting a local business, but a local family who also shops locally, sends their kids to school here, services their car in town, buys meat from the butcher and maybe a bunch of flowers for their wifey.

It keeps money in our local economy, which is especially important during this tough, challenging drought we are faced with.

Money injected into our economy means a healthy town, positive people and a great outlook on our wonderful region.

Before you jump online, check local first.