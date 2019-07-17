OPINION: Why you should enter the show

SINCE moving to the Lockyer Valley, I have made it a goal of mine to enter the Gatton Show each year.

In my maiden year, I couldn't enter the showjumping with my horse Cafe Grande, as we weren't competing at the class heights.

Instead, I went through my photos and selected a handful to exhibit in the photography section.

In that first year, I walked away with a champion title for an image I had taken at the Morven Races just a couple months prior.

Royal Reward (far right) ridden by Natalie Morton puts in a strong gallop to defeat Northern Magic (left), The Water Bomber and Warcrusher in race five. Photo Ali Kuchel / Western Times Ali Kuchel

I have entered the Gatton Show ever year since, and I can strongly encourage everyone else to find a section of the show and do the same.

For me, entering is not about winning the accolades, but supporting a hard-working committee and region, as well as providing show-goers some entertainment.

As a photographer, I love looking at all the entries each year and seeing what fellow community members can snap with their phones and cameras.

But you don't have to be handy with a camera to enter the show.

There's cooking, flowers, artwork as well as plenty of animal and livestock options as well.

Photography section chief steward Louise Teese said there were four new classes this year, including weather, texture, monochrome and your favourite meal on a plate.

Louise said following a large number of entrants in the wildlife section last year, the section would be split into native birds and native animals.

Judging in the photography section will start at 10am tomorrow, but will be closed to the public.