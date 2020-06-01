OPINION: Why we are still here to bring you news, stories

BY NOW you have probably heard that the Gatton Star will cease printing at the end of June.

I’m writing to our readers with a sense of heartache because this week both our newspaper business and the community have been shocked by the announcement.

On Thursday, News Corp made the decision to cease publishing most of its regional and rural publications, transitioning them to online only – the Gatton Star included.

I don’t have to tell you about my love for our community, and the newspaper team’s passion for delivering news and advertising.

The Gatton Star has been an icon of the community for 63 years, many of which were under the infamous Chilla Johnstone.

The editor title has changed hands a couple of times, all of them doing an amazing job writing local stories week in week out – like Chilla Johnstone, who was the editor for 20 years, Gary Worrall, Tom Threadingham and, prior to my appointment, Megan Sheehan.

I’ve always been a community newspaper journalist.

Some of Ali’s favourite stories:

CORONAVIRUS: The COVID-19 heroes holding our region together

AGRICULTURE: Australians will always come first: Our farmer’s pledge

SPORT: Brenton to create buzz at metro races

COMMUNITY: In the heart of the Lockyer, Tom and Marie’s love grew

My career began in Charleville where I was the sole journalist of the Western Times, before moving to Gatton to be part of a bigger team.

After a short “vacation” back to South Australia – as Bruce Horrocks calls it – I found myself back in Gatton as your editor.

Unfortunately, there have been job losses within our team – a team which has always been family to me.

Our staff members are hurting, but those who remain will continue to be the voice of the community – just through an online model.

I know change is tough, but all I can say to our readers is thank you for your support of our wonderful newspaper during the past 63 years.

Please stay with us as we transition to online. You’ll still find great stories about amazing people in our town, the crime, reports on council operations, sport and news.

We’ve been there through floods, fires, turmoil and heartbreak.

The good times and the bad – and that’s something I will continue to do.

Our website gives us the chance to break news instantly. If there’s a crash, it’s online. If the community is being threatened by a bushfire, we can alert you instantly. When there’s a missing person, you can be the first to know. You don’t have to wait for the weekly newspaper.

Enjoy the last four print editions of the Gatton Star.

Ali Kuchel, editor